Lucknow, Jul 8 (PTI) BJP national president J P Nadda on Thursday visited Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here to meet former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh, who is getting treatment at the hospital.

Nadda arrived at Lucknow on Thursday evening and was accompanied by BJP's national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, a party spokesperson said.

Several ministers and BJP office-bearers, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma and state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh welcomed Nadda, who from the airport directly went to the hospital and enquired about Kalyan Singh's health.

The hospital in a bulletin said Kalyan Singh is improving and spoke to the staff attending to him.

The director of the institute, Prof RK Dhiman, is regularly monitoring his treatment.

Kalyan Singh was admitted to the ICU at the hospital on Sunday.

Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.

