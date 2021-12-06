New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): As the Nagaland ambush resulted in the killing of 15 people, including one security personnel, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed all agencies to ensure that "no such unfortunate incident recurs in future while undertaking operations against insurgents".

The direction came in after a Monday morning meeting conducted by the MHA to review the situation arising out of the incident that left 14 civilians dead in a firing by security personnel in two separate incidents occurred on Saturday and Sunday and the death of security personnel in a mob attack in Tizit area of Mon district in Nagaland.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared the information while reading a statement on the ambush in Rajya Sabha.

"The MHA got in touch with the Chief Secretary and the DGP of Nagaland and monitored the situation throughout the day yesterday. The MHA also deputed Additional Secretary, in-charge of North East to Kohima wherein he held a meeting with Chief Secretary and other senior officers of State Government of Nagaland and senior officers of the Para-Military Forces today morning," Shah said.

"The situation was reviewed (in the meeting) in detail to ensure that normalcy is restored at the earliest. It was decided that all agencies should ensure that no such unfortunate incident recurs in future while undertaking operations against insurgents."

Mentioning that "the Government of India sincerely regrets this unfortunate incident in Nagaland and expresses its deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives", the Home Minister termed the civilians killing by security forces in Nagaland a "case of mistaken identity", informing an SIT has been formed with direction to submit its report on the unfortunate incident within one month.

"Based on inputs received by the Indian Army about the movement of the insurgents near Tiru village in Tizit area of Mon district, a team of 21 para-commandos of Indian Army laid an ambush in the evening of December 4 (Saturday)," Shah said.

During the ambush, the Minister said "a vehicle approached the location and it was signalled to stop".

However, Shah continued, "the vehicle tried to flee, following which the vehicle, suspected of carrying insurgents, was fired upon resulting in the killing of six out of eight persons travelling in the vehicle".

"However, it turned out to be a case of mistaken identity. The two persons who sustained injuries were evacuated to the medical facilities by the Army personnel," said the Minister.

Upon receiving the news, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said "local villagers surrounded the Army team, burnt two vehicles and assaulted them resulting in the death of one Security Force personnel and injuries to several others".

To disperse the crowd, Shah said "security forces opened fire which resulted in the killing of seven more civilians and injuring some others".

"The local administration and Police have tried to diffuse the situation, which remains tense but under control."

Nagaland Director General of Police and, Commissioner visited the spot on Sunday and an FIR was registered regarding the incident in Tizit Police Station, said the Minister.

Considering the complexity of the case, Shah said "it has been transferred to the State Crime Police Station (SCPS) and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted and directed to complete the investigation within one month".

Subsequently, on December 5 evening, Shah further said "A mob of approximately 250 tried to ransack the Company Operating Base (CoB) of Assam Rifles at Mon town".

"The mob burnt buildings of the CoB following which troops had to open fire to disperse the mob. Resultantly, one civilian was killed while another was injured. More forces have been deployed in the area to prevent any further untoward incident," said the Minister.

"The HQ 3 Corps, Army has released a press statement wherein they have deeply regretted the incident and its aftermath which resulted in the unfortunate killing of innocent civilians and it further mentioned that the cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per law."

On receiving news of the incident, the Home Minister said: "I immediately got in touch with the Governor and the Chief Minister of the Nagaland."

Shah further said that the government is keeping a close watch on the evolving situation and necessary measures are being taken as per the requirement to ensure peace and tranquillity in the region.

"The state authorities, as precautionary measures, have promulgated prohibitory orders in the affected areas. The Government of India sincerely regrets this unfortunate incident in Nagaland and expresses its deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives." (ANI)

