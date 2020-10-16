Kohima, Oct 16 (PTI) Altogether eight candidates have filed their nominations for the November 3 by-elections to two assembly seats in Nagaland, a state election official said.

Friday was the last date for filing nominations for the by-elections to the Southern Angami-I seat in Kohima district and the Pungro-Kiphire seat in Kiphire district.

Also Read | Tanishq Ad Row: Police Complaint Against NDTV for ‘Fake News’ of Showroom Being Vandalised in Gandhidham.

Ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) nominee Medo Yhokha, opposition NPF's Kikovi Kirha and Independent candidate Seyievilie Peter Zashumo have submitted their election documents for the Southern Angami-I seat, state Chief Electoral Officer Abhijit Sinha said.

Five nominees including Khaseo Anar of the Congress, BJP's Lirimong Sangtam and Independent candidates K Shellumthong, T Yangseo Sangtam and Kiusumew Yimchunger have submitted their nominations for the Pungro-Kiphire seat, he said.

Also Read | Fake Call Centre Conning US Nationals Busted in Gurugram, Owner Was MCG Contractor, Say Police.

The nominations will be scrutinised on Saturday and Monday is the last date for withdrawal of the nominations, the official said.

By-elections to the Southern Angami-1 seat and the Pungro Kiphire constituency were necessitated following the deaths of the then Assembly speaker Vikho-o Yhoshu and T Torechu of the Naga People's Front respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)