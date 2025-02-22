Meluri (Nagaland) [India], February 22 (ANI): Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio officially inaugurated Meluri as the 17th district of the state on February 21. The event was marked with celebrations and a series of official speeches.

Addressing the gathering as the special guest, CM Rio highlighted that Meluri was notified as the 17th district of Nagaland on November 2, 2024.

He congratulated the Chakhesang Public Organisation (CPO) and its leadership for their support in recommending and issuing the "No Objection Certificate" for the district's formation.

He urged them to continue fostering brotherhood and unity between the Chakhesang and Pochury tribes, along with the rest of the Naga community.

Rio highlighted that Meluri's administrative centre was established 67 years ago, with a Chairman Bench Court set up in 1958.

Calling Meluri the "Land of Fortunes," he emphasized the district's natural and cultural wealth, including Shiloi Lake, Tizu River (which connects to the Chindwin River), and the Trade Centre at Avakhung.

He also noted Meluri's rich cultural heritage and economic potential as a newly formed district.As part of the celebrations, the Chief Minister unveiled a monolith marking the inauguration and also inaugurated the Multidiscipline Sports Stadium.

Short speeches were also delivered by Chief Secretary, J Alam, IAS; Advisor, N&RE, NSDMA, Z Nyusietho Nyuthe and Minister for Power and Parliamentary Affairs, KG Kenye. The welcome address was delivered by President Pochury Hoho, Chonpa Jurry, the profile of Meluri District was proposed by Deputy Commissioner, Meluri and greetings from the President of Chakhesang Public Organisation.

The highlights of the day included a special song performed by Atusa Katiry and South East Nagaland District (SEND) choir. Cultural dances were performed by the Lozaphuhu Cultural Troupe, Meluri Area Public Organisation, Apoksa Area Public Organisation, Kamalia Area Public Organisation, Phoyisha Area Public Organisation and Phokhungri Area Public Organisation.

The invocation and benediction were pronounced by Reverend Rumatho Nyusou, Executive Secretary, Pochury Baptist Church Council and Rev. Rathuvu Thuvuri, Executive Secretary, Pochury Council, NCRC respectively. The programme was chaired by Mhathung Tsanglao, NCS, Deputy Commissioner, Meluri.

The inauguration of Meluri District marks a significant milestone in the administrative and developmental landscape of Nagaland, promising new opportunities for the region and its people. (ANI)

