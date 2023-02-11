Kohima (Nagaland), [India], February 11 (ANI): The Nagaland assembly election will see many candidates in the electoral fray out of 183 candidates.

The assembly polls in Nagaland will be held on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2.

Among the crorepati candidates, Nagaland Chief Minister and National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate from Northern Angami - II seat Neiphiu Rio has emerged as one among the richest candidates contesting in this election with declared assets of Rs 46.95 crore.

Neiphiu Rio has declared his assets in an affidavit submitted with his nomination papers on February 6.

He declared his movable assets worth Rs 15.99 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 30.96 crore.

The Nagaland CM's assets have been increased by Rs 10.54 crore in the last five years.

In 2018, Neiphiu Rio declared his assets worth Rs 36.41 crore.

On the other hand, Nagaland BJP chief and the saffron party candidate from Alongtaki constituency Temjen Imna Along has declared his total assets worth Rs 10.06 crore.

He declared his movable assets worth Rs 1.47 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 8.59 crore.

BJP candidate from Tyui seat Y Patton has declared his total assets worth Rs 2.85 crore including movable assets worth Rs 60.24 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 2.25 crore.

Former Nagaland Chief Minister and NDPP candidate from Peren seat TR Zeliang has declared his total assets worth Rs 7.37 crore.

The Neiphiu Rio-led alliance ousted the Congress party in the last elections in 2018 and the NDPP president took oath as CM and BJP leader Y Patton took oath as Deputy Chief Minister.

Out of 20 seats contested, the BJP was able to win 12 in the 2018 elections.

In September last year, the name of the coalition government in Nagaland was altered o the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) comprising the NDPP, the BJP, the NPF and Independent MLAs. (ANI)

