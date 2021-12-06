Kohima (Nagaland) [India], December 6 (ANI): Two days after an Army unit in Nagaland mistook a group of villagers for insurgents and opened fire, killing 13 civilians in the security operation at an India-Myanmar border district of Mon in the Oting village, Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton and other senior officials visited Mon town on Monday to assess the tense situation that prevailed in the town after the firing incident.

Yanthungo Patton, who is also the home minister of the state, "In the wake of Dec 4 incident and the unrest that followed, accompanied by DGP Nagaland Shri T.J. Longkumer, Commissioner Nagaland Shri Rovilatuo Mor, Nagaland Principal Secy (Home) Shri Abhijit Sinha and others, from Sunday evening, have been assessing the situation of Mon Town."

Also Read | West Bengal Shocker: Man Jumps Into River During Video Call With His Girlfriend in Jalpaiguri.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke in Lok Sabha on the Nagaland firing incident and said that the case was of the mistaken identity as Army had received information on the movement of extremists in Oting, in Mon district and on suspicion of the vehicle carrying extremists, it was fired upon.

The Home Minister further informed the Parliament that an SIT has been formed which will submit its report on the unfortunate incident within one month

Also Read | Rohtak Shocker: Stalker Shoots 20-Year-Old Girl Hours After the Wedding, Condition Critical.

Shah said, "Army had received information on the movement of extremists in Oting, in Mon district. On that basis, 21 commandos laid an ambush in the suspected area. A vehicle reached there, it was signalled to stop but it tried to flee. On suspicion of the vehicle carrying extremists, it was fired upon."

"6 out of the 8 people in the vehicle died. It was later found to be a case of mistaken identity. 2 others who were injured were taken to the nearest health centre by Army. After receiving news of this, local villagers surrounded the Army unit, set 2 vehicles on fire and attacked them," added Shah.

"Based on inputs received by the Indian Army about movement of the insurgents near Tiru village in Tizit area of Mon district, a team of 21 para-commandos of Indian Army laid an ambush in the evening of December 4 (Saturday)," Shah said.

Tension prevailed in Mon district after at least 3 civilians, who were reportedly coal mine workers, were killed in an ambush while returning from their duty on Saturday evening.

The Deputy CM said, "Attended the funeral service of the innocent civilians who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident of Dec 4 at Oting Village, Mon, and in the subsequent unrest, and offered my condolences. We reiterate a thorough probe and assure justice to the victims and their families."

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio had demanded the repealing of AFSPA in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)