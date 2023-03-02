Kohima (Nagaland) [India], March 2 (ANI): In a first for Nagaland since it attained statehood 60 years ago, the state on Thursday got its first woman MLA in Hekani Jakhalu, a candidate of the ruling NDPP who won the Dimapur-III Assembly constituency.

Hekani Jakhalu defeated ---- by a margin of 1,536 votes.

Also Read | Delhi: Woman Kills Self on Same Night Husband Commits Suicide in Transit Camp Hudco Place.

Jakhalu secured 14,395 votes, Azheto Zhimomi of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), bagging 45.16 per cent of the total votes polled in the seat.

Another woman candidate, Salhoutuonuo Kruse of the NDPP, was also leading in the Western Angami seat.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Teenager Stabbed to Death in Bawana Area, Three Suspects Identified.

According to the latest counting trends shared by the Election Commission of India at 2.10 pm on Thursday, the BJP and NDPP have bagged two and eight seats respectively.

The Republic Party of India (Athawale), which was leading in two seats -- Noksen and Tuensang Sadar-II after the initial rounds of counting -- won both the constituencies.

The BJP, which had opened its account ahead of the elections after its candidate, Kazheto Kinimi, from the Akuluto seat won unopposed, followed up its earlier triumph by bagging the Tuensang Sadar-I seat as well.

The Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas), which contested 15 Assembly constituencies in the state this year, also managed to open its account in the state.

Apart from this, Independent candidates Neisatuo Mero and Kevipodi Sophie won from Pfutsero and Southern Angami-I respectively.

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Yanthungo Patton also exuded confidence that the ruling NDPP-BJP alliance was on course to return to power in the state with a thumping majority.

Speaking to ANI after the early trends amid the ongoing counting of votes put the ruling alliance in a commanding lead over rival players, Patton said, "As per the latest trends, our NDPP-BJP alliance is comfortably ahead and we are on course to return to power with a thumping majority under the leadership of our CM, Nephiu Rio."

CM Rio, who is also the NDPP candidate from the Northern Angami-II constituency, was leading by a margin of 15,551 votes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)