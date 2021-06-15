Kohima, Jun 14 (PTI) The Nagaland government on Monday began distributing relief package - containing rice, pulses, oil, soap and other things -- among daily wage earners and labourers, who are reeling under financial crisis amid the COVID-induced curbs.

As many as 30,000 daily wagers will be extended dry ration relief package worth Rs 550 each, principal secretary, Home Department, R Ramakrishnan, said.

Each package comprises 10 kg rice, one kg each of lentils, sugar, salt and onion & garlic, half a litre of mustard oil, 200 grams of tea leaf, two pieces each of bathing & washing soaps, 100 gram each of masala and chilli sachets.

The package will mitigate to an extent the hardships faced by daily wage earners and labourers due the COVID-19 lockdown, Ramakrishnan said.

He further said that rice was being sent to the districts by the Department of Food and Civil Supplies, while other relief items are being procured locally.

Nagaland imposed complete lockdown for a week on May 14 to combat the raging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was extended thrice over the past few weeks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)