Kohima, Jul 18 (PTI) The all-party United Democratic Alliance Nagaland chairman, T R Zeliang Monday said that the state government will take follow-up measures on the Naga political issue after NSCN(IM) takes the decision on going to Delhi for further talks.

The NSCN(IM) is likely to hold its meeting on the issue either on Monday or Tuesday on the issue and after it, if required the Parliamentary committee will follow it up, he said.

Zeliang said NSCN(IM) leaders had left the May 13 meeting with the Centre's interlocutor A K Mishra in Delhi after seeing the ‘formulation paper'. The paper had been prepared by Mishra.

“They (NSCN-IM) had said they will discuss and if required they will come back. But now they are not going back as per the decision taken during its May 31 assembly held in NSCN(IM) headquarters, Camp Hebron,” he said.

The Nagaland parliamentary committee in its July 16 meeting requested the Centre to invite NSCN(IM) for an early solution to the protracted Naga Political Issue.

“The stand of the NSCN(IM) remains the same - no agreement on the Naga Political Issue without a separate flag and constitution. So we (core committee of the Parliamentary Committee) requested Mishra to invite them officially so that they can discuss and if there is any chance they can reshape the formulation paper,” he said.

Zeliang said that Mishra has already informed that the NSCN(IM) delegation can visit Delhi for discussions if its general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah, who is unwell, cannot.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said, “We will do everything possible to see that success (solution) comes”.

He iterated that the July 16 resolution of the parliamentary committee requested the negotiating parties to refer to the competencies of the Framework Agreement with NSCN-IM and Agreed Position with the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups.

“The Framework Agreement and the Agreed Position was signed by the negotiating parties and the word ‘competencies' was inserted in the Framework Agreement ... We have requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to call the NSCN(IM) and discuss the matter with it to sort it out with the NSCN-IM,” he said.

Co-chairman of UDA, Kuzholuzo Nienu claimed that among all resolutions passed by the parliamentary committee, the one on July 16 resolution is the best as different sections of Naga people including the NSCN-IM, Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (NNPG) had congratulated it.

“This will be a final push and the dynamics of Naga Political talks will be different now because Delhi will have to take it seriously,” he said.

The 60 legislators and the two MPs of the state are very serious about the issue, he asserted.

Asked if the parliamentary committee is for the Centre signing of separate agreements with NSCN(IM) and the NNPG as it has requested the Centre to invite the NSCN(IM) for an early solution, Azo said, "The Agreed Position and the Competency clauses of Framework Agreement will be clubbed together and after a comprehensive study is made a common draft will be brought out”.

The common draft will have to be put in the public domain for the Nagas to accept. "The final inking of the solution will take place only after it," he asserted.

