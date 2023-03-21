Kohima, Mar 21 (PTI) Nagaland Governor La Ganesan on Tuesday called for an early conclusion of peace talks and said the state government would continue playing an active role of a facilitator.

In his maiden address to the newly constituted assembly, he said the state government will not come in the way of an honourable and inclusive agreement that is arrived at through the peace process.

"Our people and society as a whole have not been able to fully realise their potential due to the decades-long peace process. It has hindered the growth of the state," he said.

On the statehood demand in eastern Nagaland, he said a team constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs is holding consultations with the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation, the apex tribal body in the region, for a harmonious and sustainable resolution of the matter.

"My government is committed to assisting the entire process so that all of us move together for suitably addressing the grievances of the people of eastern Nagaland, and bridge the development deficit and bring these areas on par with the rest of the state at the earliest," he said.

The governor said that as per the directions of the Supreme Court, the state government has initiated the process for conducting the long-overdue elections to urban local bodies.

Ganesan said the government would ensure maintenance of law and order and peace in the state.

"We will continue taking steps in strengthening the infrastructure and capabilities of our district administration, police and security agencies so that they are able to handle their responsibilities efficiently," he said.

