India News | Nagaland Has Entered Crucial State in Fight Against COVID-19: CM

Kohima, May 29 (PTI) Nagaland has entered a crucial stage in the fight against COVID-19 following detection of positive cases among the returnees, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said on Friday.

Welcoming the stranded people, Rio said many of them have undergone challenging times and difficult experiences while many have lost their jobs.

"We are entering into the most crucial stage of the global pandemic... COVID-19 has reached Nagaland as positive cases have started emerging," Rio said in a message.

Urging all to welcome back the returnees and extend their love and concern so that sufferings and trauma of the returnees are eased to some extent, Rio said many more will be returning in the coming days and "we all need to collectively ensure that make them feel welcome in all aspects".

"We have been preparing to deal with the pandemic for the last few weeks and inspire of our limitations, we are better prepared than yesterday," he said.

"In our common endeavour, I humbly seek the continued support and participation of all sections and as we enter the crucial juncture," Rio said while expressing hope that "with the concerted efforts of all stake holders and God's grace we will overcome the challenges that lie ahead."

The CM appealed to each and every citizen to make every possible effort in ensuring that "we do not stigmatize the disease and any person infected by it, rather we need to extend our support and concern to each patient so that we can lessen the suffering and lighten their burden".

"We must respect the privacy of each patient and all their family members. This is the time to show the strong social bond of the Naga people to emerge as the ray of hope and support," Rio said.

The CM also requested all returnees to strictly adhere to all government guidelines and make every effort to contain the virus at individual level.

"It is now absolutely crucial that we follow best practices, break the myth about the disease and maintain the basic guidelines of hygiene and social distancing," said Rio.

On the issue of a positive person who was sent to Tuensang along with 150 others in government arranged transport before his result was out on Wednesday, Rio said: "with large number of returnees coming back home and detection of positive cases, there was management gap and some miscommunication among the various functionaries of which the government regrets".

He said the state government has decided to set up a Bio-safety laboratory for testing COVID-19 at Tuensang district and TrueNat testing facilities in all the districts, which will greatly enhance the states testing capacity.

"Let us not panic rather let us strengthen our resolve to fight together and win together," Rio said.

Maintaining that the government is also deeply concerned that thousands of Naga people returning having lost their jobs, he said the government is challenged to provide gainful employment to them in some manner.

The entire country is undergoing economic challenges and Nagaland too is impacted by the slowdown of the economy followed by lockdown restrictions, he said.

The CM said the government has already instituted a strategic committee on economic affairs followed by activation of working group along with experts and non-governmental players to formulate strategies and road maps to move towards a sustainable and self-reliant economy.

"We will come out with strategies steps and targeted deeds of implementation of these policies very soon," Rio assured.

Thanking all sections and frontline workers who are working to overcome this pandemic, Rio also commended the civil societies, NGOs, organizations, Churches and individuals who have come forward to lend a helping hand to the returnees and support the government machinery.

