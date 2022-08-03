Kohima, Aug 3 (PTI) Nagaland on Wednesday reported 13 fresh COVID-19 infections, three more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 35,816, a health department official said.

Dimapur district reported seven infections, followed by four in Kohima and one each in Tuensang and Wokha districts, out of the 162 samples tested, he said.

Also Read | ED Seals Young Indian Office at Herald House Building in Delhi.

Thirteen more patients recovered from the infections during the day taking the total number of recoveries to 33,464, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 771, he said.

Also Read | Delhi: IT Raids on Hospitals Reveals Unaccounted Income of Rs 150 Cr, Jewellery Seized.

Nagaland currently has 76 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,505 patients have migrated to other states thus far, he said.

Altogether 4,77,560 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far.

A total of 18,63,723 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the state till Tuesday, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)