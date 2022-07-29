Kohima, Jul 29 (PTI) Nagaland on Friday reported 14 fresh COVID-19 cases, one more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 35,765, a health department official said.

Kohima district reported six new cases, followed by three in Mokokchung, two in Dimapur and one each in Longleng, Mon and Tuensang districts, out of 102 samples tested, he said.

The state now has 102 active COVID-19 cases, while 33,393 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 15 in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained at 769, while 1,501 patients have migrated to other states thus far, he said.

Altogether 4,76,968 samples have been tested in the state so far.

A total of 18,61,003 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the state till Thursday, the official said.

