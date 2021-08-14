Kohima, Aug 14 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 29,097 on Saturday as 61 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.

Three more COVID patients - two from Dimapur and one from Kohima - succumbed to the disease, raising the toll to 597, he said.

Of the fresh cases, 34 were reported from Dimapur, 11 each from Mokokchung and Kohima.

At least 124 more people were cured of the infection during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 26,388, Integrated Disease Surveillance Project's state nodal officer Dr Nyanthung Kikon said in a health department bulletin.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 90.7 per cent.

The state now has 1,278 active cases, and 834 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

Nagaland has tested over 2.88 lakh samples for the infection, and around 6.38 lakh people have been inoculated.

