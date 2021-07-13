Kohima, Jul 13 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 26,140 on Tuesday as 88 more people tested positive for the infection, while three fresh fatalities pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 514, a health bulletin said.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio participated in a video conference, convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with cabinet colleagues and his counterparts of other northeastern states.

"We discussed the situation and measures to control COVID-19 pandemic," Rio said in a Twitter post, while expressing his gratitude to the prime minister for his personal concern for the northeastern states in the fight against the pandemic.

Kohima district recorded the highest number of new cases at 30, followed by Mokokchung (28) and Dimapur (eight), the bulletin said.

Two fresh fatalities were registered in Dimapur and one in Kohima.

Eighty more people were cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 91.57 per cent, it said.

The state now has 962 active cases, while 23,938 people have recovered from the disease, and 726 patients have migrated to other states.

Nagaland has tested over 2.40 lakh samples for COVID- 19 thus far.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said that over 5.19 lakh people have been inoculated to date.

