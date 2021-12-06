New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): T Yepthomi, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) MP from Nagaland in Lok Sabha on Monday demanded an inquiry into the firing incident in which at least 13 civilians have lost their lives.

He also demanded adequate compensation to the affected families.

"An inquiry should be initiated. The state government has given ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each to the families of the victims. The Centre should also give adequate compensation to the affected families," Yepthomi said in the Lower House.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will give a statement on the Nagaland firing incident in both the Houses of Parliament later today.

Some Naga youth were reportedly killed in Oting village of Nagaland's Mon district on Saturday when they were allegedly fired at by security forces, who suspected them of being terrorists.

Reportedly, irked villagers torched vehicles of security forces and some people were reportedly shot when security forces opened fire to control the irate mob.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Sunday ordered a high-level probe into the reported killings of civilians by security forces and the government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the matter.

The Indian Army has expressed regret over the incident and said it is being investigated at the highest level.

A day after the reported civilian killings by security forces, the state government on Sunday prohibited all mobile internet, data services, bulk SMS of all providers in the entire area of Mon district with immediate effect.

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on November 29 and will continue till December 23. (ANI)

