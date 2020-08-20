Kohima, Aug 20 (PTI) Nagaland on Thursday recorded the highest single day recovery of 215 COVID-19 patients amidst detection of 25 fresh cases, state Minister for Health and Family Welfare S Pangnyu Phom said.

This is the sixth consecutive day that the state has recorded more recoveries of people infested with the virus. The previous highest single day recovery was recorded on August 6 with 136 of COVID-19 patients testing negative.

Also Read | Pakistan Threatens India With Nuclear War, Minister Sheikh Rasheed Says ‘We Can Drop Atom Bombs Up To Assam Without Harming Muslims’.

State reports 215 recoveries of COVID-19 positive patients 192 in Dimapur, 21 in Kohima and 2 in Zunheboto district, Phom tweeted.

This has improved the states recovery rate to 53.61 per cent after it had fallen to a low of 27 per cent about three weeks ago.

Also Read | Mumbai: Drug Case Accused Commits Suicide, Hangs Self in Taloja Jail's Quarantine Centre.

However, 25 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported out of 827 samples tested 15 in Dimapur, nine in Kohima and one in Mon, the minister said.

This has increased the states tally of confirmed cases to 3,583, out of which 1,648 are active, eight have died and six migrated to other states and 1,921 recovered.

Thursdays positive cases include 10 traced contacts, nine returnees and six from armed forces, said a health official.

Out of the total confirmed cases in the State, armed forces and paramilitary personnel comprise 44 per cent with 1,567 infections, 1,198 are returnees from other states, traced contacts 580, while 238 are frontline workers, the health department said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)