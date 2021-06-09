Kohima, Jun 9 (PTI) Nagaland on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day recovery of 965 COVID-19 patients while 186 fresh cases were detected, health department officials said.

This is also the fourth consecutive day that the state recorded more recoveries than fresh infections.

The previous highest single-day recovery was on May 21 when 225 patients were cured of the disease.

"186 positive cases detected today 92 Mokokchung, 34 Kohima, 28 Dimapur, 11 Zunheboto, 6 Mon, 5 Phek, 3 each in Wokha & Longleng, 2 Tuensang and 1 each in Peren & Kiphire," said State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Project Dr. Nyanthung Kikon in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

With this, Nagalands confirmed cases have increased to 23,237, of which 18,261 have recovered, and 3,893 are active cases, the health official said.

The demise of three COVID-19 patients one each in Kohima, Mokokchung, and Phek district has increased the death toll in the state to 435, of which 14 are related to other diseases, he said.

Altogether 648 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, the health official said.

A total of 2,02,694 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far in Nagaland, Dr. Kikon said.

As of Tuesday, Nagaland has administered a total of 3,07,730 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 2,53,389 beneficiaries, including 54,341 who have taken the second dose, said State Immunisation Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr.

