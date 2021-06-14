Kohima, Jun 14 (PTI) Nagalands COVID-19 caseload rose to 23,753 on Monday as 109 more people tested positive for the infection while three more deaths increased the death toll to 456, a health official said.

However, for the ninth consecutive day, the state reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases as 405 patients recovered from the disease.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state has gone up to 81.80 percent from 80.47 per cent on Sunday.

"109 positive cases detected today 52 in Mokokchung, 26 in Kohima, 14 in Dimapur, 7 in Mon, 5 in Zunheboto, 2 in Wokha and 1 each in Peren, Phek and Tuensang districts," said State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Project Dr. Nyanthung Kikon in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

He also said that 405 coronavirus patients 238 in Dimapur, 122 in Kohima, 22 in Mon, 8 in Phek, 6 in Zunheboto 4 in Peren, 3 in Tuensang, and 2 in Longleng recovered during the day taking the number of recovered patients to 19,431.

Nagaland now has 3,201 active COVID-19 cases, the official said.

Altogether 665 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states.

So far, 2,08,616 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Nagaland.

As of Sunday, 2,88,955 people have been inoculated in the state, including 54,716 who have received the second dose, said State Immunisation Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr.

