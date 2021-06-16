Kohima, Jun 16 (PTI) Nagalands COVID-19 caseload rose to 23,965 on Wednesday as 111 more people tested positive for the infection while two more deaths increased the death toll to 461, a health official said. However, for the 11th consecutive day, the northeastern state reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh infections as 374 patients recovered from the disease. The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state has gone up to 83.98 per cent from 82.81 per cent on Tuesday. "111 positive cases detected today - Mokokchung:48, Dimapur & Kohima:20 each, Phek & Tuensang: 7 each, Mon: 5, Kiphire:3 and Wokha:1," said State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Project Dr. Nyanthung Kikon in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

He also said that 374 coronavirus patients Dimapur (229), Kohima (81), Mokokchung (36), Mon & Zunheboto (8 each), Kiphire (6), Wokha (4), and Phek (2) recovered during the day taking the number of recovered patients to 20,127.

Nagaland now has 2,699 active COVID-19 cases, the official said.

Altogether 678 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

So far, 2,11,133 samples have been tested for COVID- 19, Dr. Kikon said.

Nagaland has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 3,14,363 people, of whom 54,785 have received both doses, said State Immunization Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr.

