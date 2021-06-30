Kohima, Jun 30 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 25,239 on Wednesday as 128 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 495, a health bulletin said.

Kohima district reported the highest number of new cases at 51, followed by Dimapur (25) and Mokokchung (23), it said, adding the fresh fatalities were reported in Dimapur.

As many as 165 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 22,699, the bulletin said, adding the state now has 1,341 active cases.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state has slightly improved to 89.93 per cent.

A total of 704 coronavirus patients have migrated to other states so far.

The state has thus far tested over 2.26 lakh samples for COVID-19, it said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said that 4.35 lakh people have been inoculated so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)