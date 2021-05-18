Kohima, May 18 (PTI) Nagaland on Tuesday reported 365 fresh COVID-19 cases, one less than its highest single-day spike recorded on May 13, pushing the tally to 18,714, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

The death of 12 coronavirus patients took the toll to 228.

The state's caseload included 13,491 recovered patients and 4,407 active cases, the minister said. "365 +ve cases of COVID-19 reported today. Dimapur-195, Kohima-108, Zunheboto-13, Phek-12, Longleng-11, Mokokchung-10, Peren-8, Mon-4, Kiphire-2, Tuensang-Wokha- 1 each. 192 +ve patients have recovered. Dimapur-99, Kohima-78, Mon- 7, Peren-4, Longleng-3, Kiphire-1," he tweeted.

A total of 588 patients have migrated to other states.

The recovery rate in Nagaland has come down to 72.09 per cent from Mondays 72.47 per cent.

Of the 228 patients who died, 11 had comorbid conditions, he said.

Meanwhile, Nagaland has administered 2,44,168 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 1,90,327 people till Monday, State Immunization Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said.

A total of 53,839 beneficiaries have received the second dose of the vaccine.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)