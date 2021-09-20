Kohima, Sep 20 (PTI) Nagaland on Monday witnessed a marginal rise in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases with 19 infections added during the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 30, 907.

Also Read | India Has Capacity to Scale Up Pace of COVID-19 Vaccination, Says WHO.

The state also recorded more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh infections as 55 patients recovered during the day, a health bulletin said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 9-Year-Old Boy Assaulted For Resisting Sexual Advances In Chennai; 17-Year-Old Accused Arrested.

A total of 28,835 people have recovered from the infection in Nagaland, and the recovery rate stands at 93.29 per cent.

One more person succumbed to COVID-19 in Nagaland in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 654.

Of the 43 fresh cases, Tuensang district registered the highest at 14, followed by Dimapur (13) and Mokukchung (8).

The state at present has 467 active cases, and as many as 951 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states.

So far, 358,773 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Nagaland.

A total of 974,010 doses of vaccines have been administered to 677,200 people in Nagaland as of Sunday, said State Immunisation Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)