Kohima, Oct 21 (PTI) Nagaland on Thursday reported 11 fresh COVID-19 cases, seven less than the previous day, pushing the virus tally in the North-eastern state to 31,670, a health bulletin said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Rains: 64 Dead in Rain-Related Incidents, 3,500 People Rescued So Far; Over 16,000 Evacuated to Safer Places.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Stages Robbery to Steal Rs 5 Lakh From Employer to Start Business, Arrested.

Single-day recoveries in the state outnumbered fresh coronavirus infections as 15 patients recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours.

The demise of a COVID-19 patient in Dimapur district increased the death toll in the border state to 677. No coronavirus fatality had been reported in Nagaland on Wednesday.

Dimapur recorded the highest number of new cases at four, followed by Wokha (three), Kohima, and Mokukchung (two each), the bulletin said.

Nagaland currently has 250 active COVID-19 cases, while 29,717 people have recovered from the infection.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 93.83 per cent.

Altogether 1,026 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Thus far, 389,226 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.

State Immunisation Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr said a total of 11,59,659 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 7,04,210 people in the state till Wednesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)