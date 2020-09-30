Kohima, Sep 30 (PTI) Nagaland reported 123 new COVID- 19 cases on Wednesday, taking the state's coronavirus tally to 6,163, a health department official said.

Of the 123 new cases, 68 were reported in Mon district followed by Dimapur (37), Kohima (16) and Tuensang district (2), said additional director of Health and Family welfare department, Dr Denis Hangsing in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

The state now has 1,075 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

At least 78 patients recovered from COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,020.

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is at 81.45 per cent, he said.

The bulletin said five more COVID-19 patients have died in Dimapur district but the cause of death was under investigation.

The death toll of COVID-19 patients has gone up to 22, of which five are due to comorbidities and five are under investigation, he said.

The number of patients migrating to other states has also increased to 46, he said.

The district wise cases are Dimapur (3,230), Kohima (1,947), Mon (383), Peren (272), Zunheboto (123), Tuensang (80), Mokokchung (46), Phek (35), Wokha (26), Kiphire (12) and Longleng (9).

Of the total 6,163 COVID-19 cases, 2,930 are armed personnel, 1,497 are returnees from other states, 1,394 traced contacts and 342 Frontline Workers, said Dr Hangsing.

Nagaland has so far tested a total of 79,713 samples for COVID-19 , he added.

