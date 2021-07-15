Kohima, Jul 15 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 26,381 on Thursday as 132 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 516 as no fresh fatality was registered, it said.

Kohima district recorded the highest number of new cases at 72, followed by Mokokchung (26) and Dimapur (18), the bulletin said.

The total number of recoveries crossed the 24,000-mark as 97 more people were cured of the disease. The recovery count now stands at 24,084.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state has slightly dipped to 91.29.

The state now has 1,050 active cases, while 731 patients have migrated to other states, it said.

Nagaland has thus far tested over 2.42 lakh samples for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Health Department Principal Director Dr Neikhrielie Khimiao, in an order, called for increasing the number of COVID-19 tests.

Directing chief medical officers and medical superintendents to ensure that targets allotted to districts are achieved, he said that Nagaland has one of lowest testing figures in the country, at 1,12,330 per million when compared to the national average of 3,10,790 per million.

Nagaland's COVID-19 positivity rate is presently around 7 per cent, with wide inter-district variations, he said.

The positivity rate will be high if the number of positive results is too high or if the number of total tests is too low, he said, adding that a higher per cent positive results suggest higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven't been tested yet.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said that 5.33 lakh people have been inoculated to date.

