Kohima (Nagaland) [India], November 16 (ANI): Nagaland reported 140 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, an official statement said here on Monday.

As per the data issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Government of Nagaland, Kohima has reported 116 cases and Dimapur has reported 24 cases of COVID-19 making a total of 140 cases. Also 46 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

In Mon Village, 44 patients have recovered and two patients have recovered in Kohima.

S Pangnyu Phom, health minister of Nagaland has advised people of the state to follow the 3 W's, that is, Wear Mask, Wash Hands and Watch Distance. (ANI)

