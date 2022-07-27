Kohima, Jul 27 (PTI) Nagaland on Wednesday logged 15 fresh COVID-19 infections, one more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 35,738, a health official said.

Kohima district reported the highest number of new cases at 11, while Dimapur, Mokokchung, Mon and Phek registered one each, he said.

The fresh infections were detected from 106 sample tests.

The state now has 99 active cases, while 33,372 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 16 in the last 24 hours.

The death toll in the state remained at 768 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported during the period, the official said.

Altogether, 1,499 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Over 4.76 lakh samples have been tested for the infection in the state so far.

More than 18.58 lakh doses of COVID vaccines have been administered to eligible beneficiaries in the state till Tuesday, the official added.

