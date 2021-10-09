Kohima, Oct 9 (PTI) Nagaland on Saturday reported 31 new cases, 18 more than the previous day, with the tally increasing to 31,441, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 671 as two more persons from Dimapur succumbed to the infection, Integrated Disease Surveillance Project state nodal officer Dr Nyanthung Kikon.

Of the fresh cases, 25 were registered in Dimapur, two each in Kohima and Phek and one each in Kiphire and Mokokchung, he said.

Thirty-five more people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,480, he said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 93.77 per cent.

Nagaland now has 277 active cases, while 1,013 COVID patients have migrated to other states.

Over 3.81 lakh sample tests have been conducted in the northeastern state.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said 6,95,743 people have been inoculated till Friday, with 4,02,013 of them having received both doses of the vaccines.

