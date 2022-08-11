Kohima, Aug 11 (PTI) Nagaland on Thursday reported four new COVID-19 infections, five less than the previous day, pushing the coronavirus tally to 35,859, an official said.

A total of 13 patients recuperated from the disease during the day, increasing the number of recoveries in the state to 33,534. The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 93.52 per cent.

Nagaland currently has 46 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,506 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained at 773 as there were no fresh deaths due to COVID-19, he said.

The Northeastern state has thus far tested 4,78,482 samples for COVID-19.

