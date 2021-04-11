Kohima, Apr 11 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,405 as five more persons tested positive for the infection while two new fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 93, a senior health department official said on Sunday.

Two patients one each in Dimapur and Mokokchung district succumbed to the infection, the official said.

The five new COVID-19 cases were reported from Dimapur, Kohima and Mokokchung district.

"5 +ve cases of COVID-19 reported today. Dimapur-3, Kohima- Mokokchung-1 each. And, 2 +ve patients of COVID-19 have recovered. Dimapur- Kohima- 1 each," said Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom in a tweet.

Nagaland currently has 157 active COVID-19 cases while 11,992 people have recovered from the disease, Director Health, Dr Denis Hangsing said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 96.67 per cent, he said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

A total of 163 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Nagaland has so far tested a total of 1,38,515 samples for COVID-19, including 75,822 on RT-PCR, 37,606 on TrueNat and 25,087 on Rapid Antigen Test, he said.

