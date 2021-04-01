Kohima, Apr 1 (PTI) Nagaland on Thursday reported five new COVID-19 cases, pushing the coronavirus tally to 12,345, a senior health department official said.

The five new cases were reported from Dimapur and Kohima, the official said.

"5 positive cases of COVID-19 was reported today, including one in Kohima and four in Dimapur district," said Director of Health Department, Dr Denis Hangsing in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

Nagaland currently has 116 active COVID-19 cases, while 11,980 patients have recovered from the disease, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 97.04 per cent.

The coronavirus death toll in the state is 91, while 158 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Nagaland has so far tested a total of 1,36,586 samples for COVID-19, including 75,480 on RT-PCR, 37,537 on TrueNat and 23,569 on Rapid Antigen Test, he said.

Meanwhile, State Immunization Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said so far 63,415 people have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine.

Of the total people administered the vaccine in the state 37,423 are frontline workers, 12,127 are healthcare professionals, 10,931 senior citizens and 2,934 people above 45 years with specified comorbidities, he said.

A total of 8,325 healthcare workers, 15,220 frontline workers, 114 senior citizens and 7 persons above 45 years with comorbidities have received the second shot of COVID-19 vaccine, he said.

No case of any adverse effect following immunisation (AEFI) have been reported in the state till date, Dr Thurr said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)