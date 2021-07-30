Kohima, Jul 30 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 27,713 on Friday as 60 more people tested positive for the infection, while five fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 561, a health department bulletin said.

For the second consecutive day, the state registered more recoveries than fresh cases as 75 patients were cured of the disease, improving the recovery rate to 90.56 per cent.

Kohima recorded the highest number of cases at 21, followed by Dimapur (13), Mokokchung (6), Wokha ( 5), and Peren ( 4), it said.

Nagaland now has 1,274 active cases, while 25,098 people have recovered from COVID-19, and 780 patients have migrated to other states.

A total of 2,62267 samples have been tested for COVID-19 to date.

The northeastern state has inoculated 6,13,975 people, of whom 1,48,963 have received both doses of the vaccines.

