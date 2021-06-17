Kohima, Jun 17 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally breached the 24,000-mark on Thursday with the detection of 76 new cases, while five fresh fatalities pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 466, a health official said.

As many as 398 more people were cured of the disease, improving the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 85.38 per cent.

Nagaland reported more recoveries than new cases for the 12th consecutive day. The fresh infections pushed the state's caseload to 24,041, he said.

Kohima reported the highest number of new cases at 29, followed by Dimapur (14) and Peren (11), the official said.

Three fresh fatalities were reported in Kohima and one each in Kiphire and Mokokchung districts, he said.

The state now has 2,368 active cases, while 20,525 people have recovered from the disease and 682 patients have migrated to other states thus far.

Nagaland has so far tested over 2.12 lakh samples for COVID-19.

A total of 3.25 lakh people have been inoculated to date, State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said.

