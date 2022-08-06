Kohima, Aug 6 (PTI) Nagaland on Saturday reported eight fresh COVID-19 cases, two more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 35,835, a health department official said.

Dimapur district reported three infections while Kohima and Longleng districts had two cases each and Phek reported one infection, out of the 98 samples tested, he said.

Also Read | Pakistan: Unrest in PoK in Stark Contrast to Development in India's Jammu and Kashmir.

Eleven more patients recovered from the infections during the day taking the total number of recoveries to 33,492, he said.

With no fresh fatality during the day, the COVID-19 death toll in the state remained at 772.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Gang-Rape of 35-Year-Old Woman in Bhandara Sparks Outrage; CM Eknath Shinde Orders Immediate Probe.

Nagaland currently has 65 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,506 patients have migrated to other states thus far, the official said.

Altogether 4,77,947 samples have been tested in the state so far.

A total of 17,06,935 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the state till Friday, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)