Kohima, Jan 4 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally increased to 32,210 as four more people tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, the same number as it was on the previous day, a health official said.

The Northeastern state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 702 as no person had succumbed to the disease in the last 10 days, he said.

Nagaland now has 62 active COVID-19 cases, while 30,375 people have recovered from the disease, including three in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Altogether 1,071 coronavirus patients have migrated to other states to date.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in Nagaland now stands at 94.30 per cent.

As many as 225 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years were inoculated in the state on Monday, the first day of the vaccination drive for people in that age bracket, the health official said.

Till Monday, a total of 13,35,993 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 7,59,644 people in the state.

