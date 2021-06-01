Kohima, Jun 1 (PTI) Nagaland on Tuesday reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh infections for the second consecutive day and the highest single-day recovery of 373 coronavirus patients, while the detection of 174 new cases pushed the caseload to 21,854, an official said.

For the first time since April 14, the state had on Monday reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh infections.

So far, the highest single-day recovery was 225 on May 21.

"174 +ve cases of COVID-19 reported today. Dimapur-58, Mokokchung-43, Tuensang-20, Kohima-16, Mon-12, Phek-10, Wokha-8, Zunheboto-5, Kiphire-Longleng-1 each. 373 +ve patients have recovered. Kohima-208, Mon-57, Dimapur-36, Tuensang-22, Zunheboto-17, Phek-16, Mokokchung-10, Longleng-5, Wokha-2," said Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom in a tweet.

The number of patients who have recovered from the disease in the state is 16,111 improving the recovery rate to 73.72 per cent from 72.59 per cent on Monday.

Currently, there are 4,725 active patients, Phom said.

The demise of nine COVID-19 patients has increased the death toll in the state to 385.

Altogether 633 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, the Minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, Nagaland has administered a total of 2,75,014 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 2,20,869 persons till Monday, State Immunisation Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr said.

