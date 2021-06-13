Kohima, Jun 13 (PTI) Nagaland for the eight consecutive day on Sunday recorded more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases as 204 people recuperated from the disease while 82 fresh infections pushed the coronavirus tally 23,644, a health official said. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state rose to 80.47 per cent from Saturday's 79.88 per cent, he said.

"82 positive cases detected today 30 Kohima, 28 Dimapur, 11 Mokokchung, 5 Zunheboto, 4 Mon, 2 Longleng, 1 each in Kiphire and Phek," said State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Project Dr. Nyanthung Kikon in the daily COVID-19 bulletin. Altogether 19,026 patients have recovered from the infection in the state so far. At present, there are 3,502 active COVID-19 cases in Nagaland. The demise of five coronavirus patients three in Mokokchung and one each in Dimapur and Tuensang district - has increased the death toll in the state to 453, of which 14 are related to other diseases, he said.

Altogether 663 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said. Nagaland has tested a total of 2,07,480 samples for COVID-19 till date, Dr. Kikon said.

Till Friday, the northeastern state has administered 3,39,033 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 2,84,341 people, said State Immunisation Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr.

