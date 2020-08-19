Kohima, Aug 19 (PTI) Nagaland reported more recoveries than new COVID-19 cases for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday, said Health and Family Welfare Minister, S Pangnyu Phom.

A total of 42 people recovered from COVID-19 while 38 people tested positive for the infection during the day.

"State reports 42 recoveries of COVID-19 patients 30 from Dimapur, 7 from Wokha and 5 from Kohima district," the minister said in a tweet.

He also said that 38 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed of 615 samples tested 29 in Dimapur, 7 in Kohima and one each in Kiphire and Wokha.

The state's COVID-19 caseload rose to 3,558 with the detection of the 38 new cases.

Of the total 3,588 cases, 1,838 are active as 1,706 people have recovered from the disease, eight have died and six have migrated to other states, Health departmet officials said.

The recovery rate in the state is 47.94 per cent.

The state recorded the highest single-day recovery of 136 people on August 6, while the highest single day spike was recorded on August 4 with 276 infections.

Of the total COVID-19 cases in the state, 1,561 are armed forces and paramilitary personnel.

Meanwhile, Principal Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Suokhrie interacting with media persons on Wednesday reiterated that the state has not entered into the community transmission stage of COVID-19 but continues to remain in the local transmission stage.

Asked if the department is certain that there is no community spread of the virus in the state, Dr Suokhrie said, "Yes, we are sure because we are able to trace all the contacts, while there is no sporadic case coming out from a particular community though there have been positive cases outside the quarantine centres".

Expressing concern on the myths and misinformation among the general public about the spread of the virus, he requested the public not to discriminate against the frontline workers and also the infected persons.

