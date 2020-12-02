Kohima, Dec 1 (PTI) Nagaland on Tuesday recorded its highest single-day COVID-19 recoveries after 108 patients were discharged from hospitals, even as 23 fresh cases pushed the tally to 11,209, a state minister said.

The recovery rate has improved to 90.94 per cent.

The state now has 840 active cases, while 10,194 people have recovered from the disease. A total of sixty-seven patients have died due to the contagion.

Out of the fatalities, 57 are due to COVID-19 and seven owing to comorbidities, while the deaths of three patients are under investigation, officials said.

Nagaland has so far tested 1,13,371 samples.

