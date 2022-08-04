Kohima, Aug 4 (PTI) Nagaland on Thursday reported six new COVID-19 infections, seven less than the previous day, increasing the tally of confirmed cases to 35,822, a health department official said.

With no fatalities for the third consecutive day, the state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 771, the official said.

Nagaland currently has 75 active cases, while 33,471 patients have recovered from the disease, including seven on Thursday, he said.

Altogether 1,505 patients have migrated to other states thus far, he added.

Nagaland has so far conducted 4,77,715 sample tests for COVID-19, and has administered 18,64,381 doses of vaccines till Wednesday, the official said.

