India News | Nagaland to Continue Lockdown Till Further Orders

Kohima, Jun 1 (PTI) The Nagaland government has decided to continue with the coronavirus lockdown till further orders, a top state bureaucrat said on Monday.

"The existing guidelines with regard to the lockdown in all parts of the state issued on May 4 will continue to remain operative till further orders," Chief Secretary Temjen Toy said.

Also Read | Two Pakistan High Commission Officials in Delhi, Who Were Apprehended For Indulging in Espionage Activities, Leave For Pakistan: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 1, 2020.

The fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown ended on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio told reporters here after a cabinet meeting that his government will start the process of sending returnees who tested negative for COVID-19 to their respective districts.

Also Read | How Do You Launch a Multi-Million-Dollar Business From Your Apartment?.

A large nunber of returnees are at different government quarantine centres in Dimapur and Kohima districts, officials said.

Seven people from Chennai had tested positive for COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in Nagaland to 43, they said.

On reports of a person who was in quarantine in Kohima being sent to his home district in Tuensang while his tests results are awaited, Rio said a judicial inquiry has been set up to look into the matter.

He also said an empowered committee for COVID-19 related activities has been constituted in Monday's cabinet meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)