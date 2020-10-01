Kohima, Oct 1 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 caseload rose to 6,244 on Thursday as 81 more people, including 44 armed forces personnel tested positive for the virus, Health and Family Welfare minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

"Of the 713 test results received, 81 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed 57 in Dimapur, 20 in Kohima, 2 in Mokokchung and one each in Longleng and Mon districts," the minister said.

He also said that 74 people recovered from the disease on Thursday.

"Also, the state reported 74 recoveries of COVID-19 patients 40 from Dimapur, 32 from Kohima and one each from Peren and Mon," the minister said.

Of the total 6,244 COVID-19 cases, the state has 1,078 active cases, while 5,094 people have recovered from the disease, said Additional Director of Health Department Dr Denis Hangsing.

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is at 81.58 per cent, he said.

Altogether 22 COVID-19 patients have died, of which five are due to comorbidities and five are under investigation, he said.

At least 50 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

The district-wise COVID-19 cases are Dimapur (3,287), Kohima (1,967), Mon (384), Peren (272), Zunheboto (123), Tuensang (80), Mokokchung (48), Phek (35), Wokha (26), Kiphire (12) and Longleng (10).

Of the total COVID-19 cases, 2,974 are armed forces personnel, 1,501 returnees from other states, 1,423 traced contacts and 346 frontline workers, said Dr Hangsing.

The district wise COVID-19 active cases are Dimapur (730), Kohima (245), Mon (77), Mokokchung (11), Tuensang (8), Zunheboto (3), Phek (2) and one each in Longleng and Wokha districts.

The district-wise recovered persons are Dimapur (2,508), Kohima (1,715), Mon (299), Peren (272), Zunheboto (117), Tuensang (72), Mokokchung (37), Phek (33), Wokha (25), Kiphire (12) and Longleng (4).

Nagaland has tested a total of 80,426 samples for COVID-19 till date, said Dr Hangsing.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Temjen Toy in a notification on September 30 said that the existing guidelines with regard to lockdown and unlock amidst COVID-19 pandemic issued on August 31 would continue to remain operative in all parts of the state till further orders.

