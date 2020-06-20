Kohima, Jun 20 (PTI) Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland on Saturday, following which the total number of cases in the Northeastern state crossed the 200-mark, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

The state has detected 201 cases so far and of them, 63 patients are undergoing treatment at present, he said.

Also Read | Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera Sector: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 20, 2020.

Two of the new cases were detected among those at the Kohima Quarantine Centre, while the other one was found in Dimapur Quarantine Centre, Phom said.

Dimapur has reported the most number of cases at 129, followed by Kohima (35), Mon (23), Peren (eight) and Tuensang (six).

Also Read | Haryana Police Deactivate 392 SIM Cards Issued on Forged Documents.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)