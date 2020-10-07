Kohima, Oct 7 (PTI) At least 53 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland on Wednesday, pushing the coronavirus caseload in the state to 6,715, an official said.

The new cases were reported from Dimapur (37), Kohima (8), Peren (6) and one each from Mokokchung and Phek districts.

"53 positive cases of COVID-19 were detected Dimapur 37, Kohima 8, Peren 6 and one each in Mokokchung and Phek district," Health and Family Welfare Minister, S Pangnyu Phom said in a tweet.

The minister said 36 COVID-19 patients were discharged on Wednesday as they had recovered from the disease.

"Also, 36 patients have been discharged Dimapur 28, Kohima 4, Zunheboto 2 and one each in Mon and Wokha districts," he said in another tweet.

Of the total 6,715 COVID-19 cases in the state, 1,194 are active cases, while 5,444 patients have recovered, said Additional Director of Health Department Dr Denis Hangsing.

So far 23 COVID-19 infected patients have died in the state, he said, adding that only 12 deaths are due to coronavirus, five are due to comorbidities and six are under investigation to find the cause of death.

Altogether 54 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states till date, he said.

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is now at 81.07 per cent, he said.

The district-wise COVID-19 cases are Dimapur (3,535), Kohima (2,133), Mon (394), Peren (282), Zunheboto (123), Tuensang (108), Mokokchung (55), Phek (36), Wokha (26), Kiphire (12) and Longleng (11).

Of the total cases, 3,153 are armed forces personnel, 1,535 are returnees from other states, 1,666 are traced contacts and 361 are frontline workers, he said.

Among the active cases, 41 patients are with mild and moderate symptoms, while four in Dimapur are critical on oxygen and ventilator support, he said, adding that 1,142 patients are asymptomatic.

A total of 83,560 samples have been sent for COVID-19 testing in the state so far, the health official said.

