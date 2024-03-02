Kohima (Nagaland) [India], March 2 (ANI): Nagaland's ruling party, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) on Saturday announced it's consensus candidate, Chumben Murry for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The NDPP Parliamentary Board, in its meeting held at it's headquarters in Kohima, appealed to all sections of the people and all the political parties to continue to extend support to the People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) government and the PDA consensus candidate in the forthcoming elections.

The meeting was chaired by the Convenor of the NDPP Parliamentary Board and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, and co-chaired by NDPP President Chingwang Konyak.

"The Board unanimously resolved to award the party ticket to Dr. Chumben Murry for the elections to the lone parliamentary seat of Nagaland," the board stated.The Board also expressed its appreciation to all the political parties and leaders who are part of the Nagaland government and are extending support to the leadership of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

The Board extended its appreciation to its alliance partner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party national president JP Nadda for the support extended to the PDA government and maintaining the positive spirit of the alliance.

The meeting also deliberated on the forthcoming elections to the Lok Sabha and the necessary preparations to be undertaken to face the ensuing elections.

Chumben Murry is the incumbent Member of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly in the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly from the 38 Wokha Assembly Constituency and the Advisor for Law and Justice.

Murry opted out of the Nagaland Assembly Election 2023 and currently serves as Advisor to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. (ANI)

