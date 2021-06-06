Nagpur, Jun 6 (PTI) A one-and-half year old murder case has been solved with the arrest of two people by MIDC police in Nagpur, an official said on Sunday.

Malinga Shankar Paswan (21), a history-sheeter with 11 cases against his name, went missing on December 21 in 2019 and human remains found in January last year were sent to a forensic lab for confirmation, an official said.

"The remains were identified as Paswan's on May 5 this year. A probe zeroed in on Chandan Shah and Kunal Prasad, both 19, who were held from Bihar for killing Paswan over an old dispute," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)