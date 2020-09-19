Nagpur, Sep 19 (PTI) Three people drowned on Saturday while immersing the ashes of a relative in Kolar river in Nagpur district, police said.

The incident happened in Nanda village, said an official, who identified the victims as Nayan Kailas Yedkar (20), Harshit Raju Edwan (21) and Akash Rajendra Raut (25), all residents of Babulkheda area here.

"Akash was drowning and the other two tried to save him, in the process losing their lives as well. Bodies of Akash and Nayan have been fished out so far," the Khaparkheda police station official said.

