Nagpur, Sep 27 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Nagpur increased by 590 on Sunday to reach 74,821, while 43 deaths took the toll to 2,383, an official said.

He said so far 58,266 people have been discharged post recovery, including 1,650 during the day, he said.

The district now has 14,172 active cases, the official informed.

