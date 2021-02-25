Nagpur, Feb 25 (PTI) At least 1,116 fresh cases of coronavirus and 13 more casualties due to the infection were reported in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Thursday, an official said.

With this, the tally of infection in the district rose to 1,46,831, while the toll reached 4,314, the official said.

As many as 1,028 patients were discharged from various treatment facilitates, taking the count of recoveries to 1,35,258, he said.

This leaves the district with 7,259 active cases, he said.

With the addition of 10,611 samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the district rose to 12,08,400.

